Man charged with false imprisonment and attempted sexual assault of woman at Kildare hostel

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted sexual assault and false imprisonment.

The case of the 34-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, was before Naas District Court on Thursday, December 12.

The incident is alleged to have happened in a Co Kildare hostel on February 26, 2018.

The State are alleging that at 6pm, a third party entered a room of the hostel looking for missing money and allegedly witnessed the defendant pulling up the clothes of the injured party.

The injured party is alleged to have said she was being held against her will, and was about to be subject to a sexual assault before the third party walked in.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the defendant maintains he was involved in a secret relationship with her, but that the State is alleging the total opposite.

The court heard the man is not residing at the hostel anymore.

The man had not appeared when the case was first called, and solicitor Seamus Boyle, representing him, said his client suffers from polio, and was delayed travelling from Galway.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant was later vacated when the man showed up to court.

Judge Desmond Zaidan refused jurisdiction in the case.

The case was adjourned until March 26, 2020 for service of the book of evidence.