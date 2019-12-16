Serious overcrowding at Naas Hospital with 29 patients on trolleys today

There are currently 29 patients on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, according to latest figures from the INMO's Trolley Watch.

It is understood that 25 patients are in the emergency department and 4 patients are on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility today.

614 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 433 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 181 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 74, University Hospital Galway at 49, and Tallaght University Hospital at 42.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.