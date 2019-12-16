Frost and icy patches expected for Co Kildare tonight

Tonight will be mainly dry and clear, although it will be cold with a widespread frost and some freezing fog patches for Co Kildare.

Lowest temperatures of 0 to minus 2 degrees as winds fall light.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be a mainly dry day with sunny spells and temperatures from 3 to 7 degrees with light winds. Fog may linger in places.

Tuesday night will be mainly dry and very cold with lowest temperatures of zero to minus 2 degrees with frost and icy stretches forming quickly after dark. Some mist and fog patches forming for a time also.

Later in the night Southeast winds will freshen near Atlantic coasts bringing rain to the Southwest by dawn.