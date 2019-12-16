Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 16 December 2019

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) COATES

Kill, Kildare



Coates (Kill) – Dec 15, 2019, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness, at home, Joseph (Joe), beloved husband of Alice and adored father of Colette, Coleen and Caitriona; Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren Zara, Leah, Derec, Austin and Kamdin, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Lorcan and Adrian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, large extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society and The Palliative Care Team at St. Brigid’s Hospice. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897 397.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Philomena Hanlon (née Burke)

Railpark, Maynooth, Kildare



Hanlon, (nee Burke) Philomena (Phyllis), Railpark, Maynooth, Co.Kildare, December 15th 2019, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, beloved mother of the late Keith, deeply regretted by her loving husband George, sons Karl, Niall, George, Jonathan and Simon, daughters-in-law, Marie, Emily, Catherine, Emma, and Elie, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home Leinster Street, Maynooth on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Patrick Phillip (Pat) DOYLE

1 The Avenue, Riverside Manor, Kilcullen, Kildare



Patrick Phillip (Pat) Doyle, 1 The avenue, Riverside Manor, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully, on 15th December, 2019 at Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin.

Much loved husband of Aileen and adored father of Calum.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, family and friends.

Arriving for Funeral Service on Thursday, 19th December, at 11am in The Boys Chapel, Clongowes Wood College, Clane, Co. Kildare.

Private Cremation Service afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to The Tallaght University Hospital Foundation.

"Gone fishin"

The death has occurred of Anne Stapleton (née O'Neill)

Leixlip, Kildare / Bansha, Tipperary



Stapleton (neé O’Neill) (Knockaulin, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Bansha, Co. Tipperary) December 14th. 2019, (suddenly), Anne, beloved wife of Paddy and dear mother of Ian, Conor and Alan. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons and their partners Lyn, Dorota and Jenny, brothers John, Thos, Willie and Paddy, sister Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Thursday evening (19th December) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal on Friday morning (20th December) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Confey cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Marie Swords

Rosconnell square, Newbridge, Kildare / Gorey, Wexford / Tallaght, Dublin



Formerly of Gorey, Co. Wexford and Tallaght, Co. Dublin. Wife of the late John. Sister of the late Anita and brother Finian.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ruth and Aoife, son Aaron, granddaughter Abbie and grandson Shay, daughter in law Catherine, sister, brother, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Marie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock on Tuesday (Dec 17th). Removal on Wednesday morning (Dec 18th) at 11 o'clock to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for service at 12 o'clock.

Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of Eileen DELANEY

The Moate, Tinryland, Carlow / Kildare



Eileen Delaney, Leatherhead, London, England and formerly of The Moate, Tinryland, Carlow and Calverstown, Co. Kildare.

Cherished sister of Celia.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sister, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Eileen Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 19th December, at 11a.m in St. Joseph's Church, Tinryland, Carlow, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.