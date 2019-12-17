Remembrance tree at the Whitewater in Newbridge this weekend

The ‘Remembrance Tree’ by Newbridge Rotary Club will be in place at the Whitewater Shopping Centre from Friday, December 20 to Sunday 22 December, from 10am to 8pm each day.

The Remembrance Tree gives everyone the opportunity to place a ribbon on the tree for someone – perhaps passed away or away from home at this time – to be included at a special remembrance ceremony.

Donations are collected for St Brigid’s Hospice as well as other Rotary charities.