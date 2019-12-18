Man jailed for stealing over €4,000 from Athy Museum

A 60-year-old man, formerly working on a community employment scheme at the the Heritage Museum in Athy, has been jailed for nine months for stealing money from the museum.

At Athy District Court on December 10, Christopher Lawler, Apartment 1, The Moat, Castlefield, Athy, was jailed for taking €4,327 in June 2017.

Mr Lawler, who was employed on the scheme in 2016-2017, pleaded guilty to the offence.

The 60-year-old was on disability and had five children, Judge Desmond Zaidan was told. “He was very apologetic,” Aisling Murphy BL, for Mr Lawler, told the court.

Judge Zaidan said it was “a clear breach of trust” and Mr Lawlor “took advantage of his position.”