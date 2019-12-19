Appeal over aggravated burglary on woman's home while watching TV

Gardaí at Baltinglass Garda Station are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred on Tuesday 19th November at approximately 5.25pm in the town centre.

The incident was featured on this week's Crimecall programme on RTE when actual CCTV and a reconstruction was shown.

The injured party was at home watching television, when four masked men entered her house by forcing the front door, once inside they demanded money and ransacked a number of rooms.

The men fled the scene taking a box containing personal items and made their getaway into a Silver Audi (3 Door).

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses in the area on the night of the incident to come forward.

They also wish to speak to any persons with dashcam footage who passed through Baltinglass that evening.

Information is also requested on any service stations where a similar vehicle refuelled with petrol/diesel.

Officers are also seeking any recent sightings of a silver coloured Audi with a number of men on board, possibly driving in a dangerous manner.

Gardaí at Baltinglass Garda Station are investigating tel: (059) 648 2610.