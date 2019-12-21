Over 9,000 shoe boxes collected from Co Kildare to help families in Africa and Eastern Europe this Christmas

Team Hope's 2019 Christmas Shoebox Appeal has almost ended and thus far almost 10,000 shoe boxes have been collected from around Co Kildare.

According to latest figures 9,204 Christmas shoebox gifts were received at the Celbridge collection checkpoint and these shoe boxes will be sent to Eswanti (Swaziland) in time for Christmas Day.

This year marks the 10th year of the annual Christmas Shoebox Appeal and the campaign has reached the incredible milestone of 2 million shoe boxes which will be be sent to 270,436 children across Africa and Eastern Europe this Christmas.

How to take part in 2020

All you have to do is find an empty shoebox and wrap it in Christmas paper.

Then fill the shoebox with gifts for a boy or girl aged between 2 and 14, and bring it to a local drop off point when they open again in late October 2020.

When considering items that are best to gift, think of the 4W’s:

· Write – pen, pencil, copybook, paper, colouring book, felt pens, sharpener, eraser, solar calculator (these children have no access to batteries).

· Wash– toothbrush and toothpaste, soap (wrapped), facecloth, hairbrush, comb.

· Wear – a hat, scarf, gloves, socks or underwear.

· Wow – sunglasses, games, small Irish gift, a photo of yourself, sweets (must be in date until at least April 2020), make up, a small musical instrument, toys like a doll, a car, cuddly toy, skipping rope, yo-yo or finger puppet.

There are many drop off points in County Kildare including all Dealz, Axa, FastFit/FirstStop branches and Toymaster stores. To find your nearest drop-off point, visit http://www.teamhope.ie.