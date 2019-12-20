14 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 14 patients on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, according to latest figures released by the INMO.

There are 10 patients in the emergency department and 4 patients on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility. Today's figure is slightly down from 15 patients without beds at the Kildare facility yesterday.

337 admitted patients are waiting for beds nationwide, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. There are 251 patients are waiting in the emergency departments, while 86 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals across the country.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: Cork University Hospital at 46, University Hospital Limerick at 36, and University Hospital Galway at 23.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.