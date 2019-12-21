REMINDER: Christmas parking arrangements in Co Kildare

Kildare County Council has unveiled the full list of Christmas parking arrangements for towns and villages in Co Kildare this Christmas.

There will be no suspension of Pay Parking in Celbridge or Leixlip. Normal parking enforcement will continue over the Christmas period.

In Maynooth there will be no suspension of Pay Parking in Maynooth. Normal parking enforcement will continue over the Christmas period.

There will be no suspension of Pay Parking in Newbridge except for the GAA car park ONLY where there will be free parking on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st December 2019.

There will be no suspension of Pay Parking in Kildare Town, however, there will be three hours free parking (on street and KCC off-street car parks) between 9am -12pm Monday-Friday, commencing Monday December 16th until 9.00 am on Thursday 2nd of January 2020.

Payment for parking from 12pm is required. Normal enforcement times of 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday will recommence at 9am on Thursday 2nd January 2020.

There will be no suspension of Pay Parking in Naas except at all Kildare County Council car parks (New Row car park, Fair green car park, Abbey Street car park, Boyle's car park and Hedermans car park) where there will be free parking from 9.30am on Sunday 1st December 2019 to Saturday 29th December inclusive.

There will be free parking in Athy from 8.30am on Monday 2nd December 2019 until 8.30am on Thursday 2nd January 2020.

Illegal parking will continue to be enforced in all areas over the Christmas period.