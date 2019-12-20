Intel donates €15,000 to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVP)

For the past number of years Intel employees have spent the month of December supporting a variety of fundraising activities and collections in support of our local St. Vincent de Paul organisations.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) is the largest voluntary charitable organisation in Ireland and focuses on providing a practical approach to dealing with poverty, alleviating its effects on individuals and families.

The important work of the society is particularly critical at this time of the year and with this in mind Intel once again decided to devote volunteering and charitable activities in December 2019 towards supporting the SVP.

One of the key activities supported by employees was the donation of over 450 specially assembled gift boxes as part of a shoebox appeal for St. Vincent de Paul. The shoeboxes were assembled for children of a variety of ages and typically contain practical items, such as toiletries, along with toys, books and treats etc. for the recipients. Intel also donated a number of Christmas hampers to the organisations.

In addition to these donations, this year, to coincide with the 30th anniversary celebration of Intel in Ireland, a donation of €15,000 was made to the organisation. This donation was split between 3 local branches of the SVP – Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth – with representatives of each of the charities visiting Intel recently to receive the donations.

Speaking about Intel’s continued engagement with the organisations, Intel Ireland External Relations Manager Lisa Harlow said, “The work of St. Vincent de Paul is so important in our communities and I am delighted and proud that our employees have been able to support the local societies again this year. I hope that our contribution will help make a difference to the wonderful work that you do”.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) was founded in Ireland in 1844. It is the largest voluntary charitable organisation in Ireland. During its history it has helped people in need through a Famine, a Civil War, a War of Independence, two World Wars and several economic recessions.

The society focuses on a practical approach to dealing with poverty, alleviating its effects on individuals and families through working primarily in person-to-person contact by a unique system of family visitation and seeking to achieve social justice and equality of opportunity for all citizens.

In addition to providing direct assistance to those in need, caring for the homeless, providing social housing, operating holiday homes and other social support activities, the Society promotes community self-sufficiency, enabling people to help themselves. Any assistance offered by the Society is given in a non-judgemental spirit, based on the needs of the individual or family seeking help.

The Society respects the dignity of those who contact us, offering assistance and advice when sought, maintaining their dignity while assisting them towards long-term self-sufficiency in a relationship of friendship, trust and confidentiality.

For more information visit www.svp.ie.