Gardaí issue appeal re missing Coolock man (59)

Gardaí at Coolock are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 59-year-old Paul McDonnell who is missing from his home at Belcamp Ave, Coolock.

He is described as approximately 5’8 in height, of slim build with brown/ grey hair and bright blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing blue denim jeans, a grey tracksuit top, a navy body warmer and grey slippers.

His family are seriously concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing to the public to assist Gardaí in locating him.

It’s understood he was last seen at approximately 11.30am this morning (21/12/2019) in Coolock boarding a city bound bus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.