Blood drive taking place in Naas this evening

A blood donation drive is taking place in Naas this evening with donors urgently needed ahead of Christmas Day.

It is being hosted by the Irish Blood Transfusion service in Scoil Bhride, Sallins Road, Oldtown, Naas, from 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm this evening.

"We need 3,000 donations per week, and we are always delighted to welcome first time donors to clinic, if you are nervous, don’t be – our staff will take good care of you and you will be doing something amazing,"the Irish Blood Transfusion Service said on social media.

Donors must be 18+and photo ID such as a passport or driver's licence may be required.

For more information on how to donate visit www.giveblood.ie