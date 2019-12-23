Garda broke his finger handcuffing Sallins man, court hears

A young Sallins man appeared at Naas District Court last Wednesday, December 18 charged with two offences under the Public Order Act.

Sebastian Garnek, 21, of 3 The Rise, Sallins Park, Sallins, pleaded guilty to the charges before Judge Desmond Zaidan. The court heard that on the night in question gardai were chatting to security staff when the defendant approached.

He was intoxicated and was told to go home. He refused, and eventually became difficult to the point where he had to be restrained and arrested. He was charged with being drunk in public and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

He was brought to the garda station where he sobered up over time. The court also heard that in the course of handcuffing the defendant, the garda broke his finger.

The defendant was not charged as a result of this injury, and it was accepted that until the court hearing last Wednesday, he was not aware of it, Sgt Jim Kelly told the judge. Mr Garnek has no previous convictions. He is, his solicitor Cairbre Finan explained, quite contrite and apologetic.

He had a sum of money with him by way of a gesture of remorse.

Judge Desmond Zaidan told the defendant to come up with €1,500 by March 25, when he will be fined €500.