Christmas food hampers on offer outside Newbridge Town Hall this evening

The Dining Room will be back outside the Town Hall in Newbridge later this evening Friday, December 27, from 7.45pm.

Volunteers providing hot food, soup, sandwiches, tea and coffee to homeless people, people in emergency accommodation and those struggling in their own home.

Over the Christmas period The Dining Room is also giving out special hampers and takeaway food bags on Wednesday and Friday evenings.

All are welcome and donations can include pots of porridge, noodle, pasta, meals in a mug, bottle of water, juices, shampoo and personal washing products, hats, scarves and gloves, sleeping bags and tents in the winter and more.

The Dining Room is located just in front of Newbridge Town Hall and food is given on Wednesdays and Fridays between 7.45pm and 10pm.

For more information or to volunteer call 0892368114 or check out their Facebook page.