Gardai and family concerned for woman missing since Christmas Eve

Gardaí in Trim are seeking assistance from the public in locating Karen Comey, 38 years, who is missing from her home at Effernock Mews, Trim, Co. Meath since 24th December, 2019.

Karen is described as being approximately 5 foot in height with a slim build, short blond hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Karen was wearing when she went missing.

Karen is travelling in her car a silver peugeot 206 hatchback and the registration number is 04 MH 1252.

Gardaí and Karen's family are concerned for her and are seeking any persons who has information on Karen or the car she is travelling in to contact them at Trim Garda Station 046 - 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.