Kildare TD calls on Taoiseach to visit Curragh Camp Cadet School in New Year

The upgrade at the Cadet School at the Curragh Camp will reportedly cost €2 million with tenders for the project due in January, a Kildare TD has confirmed.

It is understood that the Department of Defence has issued four separate tenders for contractors to carry out the upgrade works for the headquarters at the Defence Forces Training Centre.

In recent days, the Minister for Defence confirmed to Kildare South TD Fiona O’Loughlin that €2 million is being spent on Plunkett Block 7 of the camp when asked about upgrade works for the camp.

Speaking on this Deputy O’Loughlin said, “The Curragh Camp is the heart of the Defence Forces and so, funding must be invested into it. I visited the barracks with the committee for Foreign Affairs and Defence following my invitation for the committee to visit the conditions. I’ve seen first-hand the conditions serving men and women are working and staying in and they are absolutely not acceptable.”

Deputy O’Loughlin said that she welcomed news that €2 million is being spent on upgrading Plunkett Block 7 and she is calling on the Taoiseach to visit the camp in the New Year.

“Moral in the Defence Forces is at an all-time low; the Minister is aware of this and the Taoiseach is aware of it, yet, improvements in pay and working conditions for the Forces are being put on the long finger. I called for the Taoiseach to visit the camp in the New Year and I am hopeful he will accept this invitation and see for himself what conditions are like.

“Our members deserve far better than they are currently getting and unless change happens quickly, the force will continue to plummet”, concluded Deputy O’Loughlin.

The deadline for submission of tenders for the project is due mid-January 2020.