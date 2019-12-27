Chance of mist developing overnight for parts of Co Kildare

Generally dry overnight, though misty in places for parts of Co Kildare.

Minimum temperatures 8 to 10 degrees, in mostly moderate southerly winds.

Saturday will be largely dry as well, with a few bright spells. Maximum temperatures 10 to 12 degrees. Breezy, with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, but dry, apart from a little patchy drizzle, mainly in hilly and coastal areas. Mild, with minimum temperatures of 8 to 10 Celsius, in mostly moderate to fresh southerly winds, but winds will be strong along the west coast.