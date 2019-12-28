Everything from a crocodile to a unicycle up for auction this weekend

This December 29 and 30 sees Matthews Auctioneers hold their holiday auction of over one thousand lots of antiques and collectables.

Commencing at 2pm each day in the historic Dukes Brothers Building in Kells, it promises to be a well-attended sale due to the sheer range of lots under the hammer. From a unicycle to a crocodile, it's all there.

Amongst the lots on offer will be, due to its recent sale, the entire contents of Forest Hills, Ballyconnell (furnished by Helen Turkington Interiors) to be sold without reserve.

Also for sale are the contents of a fine Herbert Park Residence in Donnybrook, Dublin 4 (which have been in storage for over 10 years), and other part-clearances, as well as various executor instructions and the property of other valued clients.

The illustrated catalogue can be viewed online the auctioneer's website www.matthewsauctionrooms.com but viewing in person is recommended due to the quantity of lots on offer and other late entered lots, which may not appear online.