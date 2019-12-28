Superb 4-bed home in Newbridge on the market for €385,000
Log cabin in the back garden
This fantastic 4-bedroom detached home in Newbridge is sure to appeal to families as it includes bright, spacious accommodation inside, a large back garden with a log cabin for an asking price of €385,000.
"37 Kilbelin Abbey", Newbridge, Co Kildare, is a detached home presented in excellent condition throughout, finished to the highest standard and has been extremely well maintained by its current owners.
Inside the property benefits from 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (including en suite), an entrance hallway,a lounge, a sitting room/ office, a large high quality fitted kitchen/dining room, and a utility room. The house also has gas central heating.
Outside the property overlooks a green area and it is situated within a highly sought after development of homes and includes a paved cobble lock driveway with ample parking for several cars. There is a large back garden which also includes a log cabin which offers ample storage space if desired, as well as mature hedging surrounding the property and an outdoor water point.
The private development of Kilbelin Abbey is a two minute drive to the Whitewater Shopping Centre and the bustling town of Newbridge. The M7/M9 Motorway interchange is only 5 minutes' drive which would ideally suit commuters.
Early viewing is recommended and for more information contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers Newbridge on 045 449 688 and check out more images at www.daft.ie
