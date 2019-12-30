Gardai appeal for dashcam footage following alleged sexual assault in Tallaght on Christmas Eve

Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing for information and witnesses following an alleged sexual assault in Tallaght on Christmas Eve.

It is alleged that a woman in her 30s was assaulted on the N81 Tallaghjt bypass near Jobstown between 9.00pm and 12 midnight on Tuesday 24 December, 2019.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to motorists who were traveling in the area who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to come forward and make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111