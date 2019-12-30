Co Kildare owners appeal for help to find elderly dog missing since St Stephen's Day

The worried owners of a 12-year-old dog are desperately seeking help from the public to bring her home safely.

Cocker Spaniel 'Zara' has been missing from the Mullacash/Two-Mile-House area since Thursday 26 December between the hours of 6pm and 7pm. She is described as a female, black Cocker Spaniel.

She is wearing a red collar with white pawprints on it.

"It is very unusual for her to wander off and she is 12 years old and quite slow so can't have gone far on her own,"said her worried owners.

If anyone has seen Zara they are asked to contact 087124747.