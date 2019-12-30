Blood drive continues in Athy this evening

A blood donation drive is taking place in Athy today with those eligible to donate urged to attend.

It is being hosted by the Irish Blood Transfusion service in the Church of Ireland Hall, Janeville Lane, Carlow Road, Athy, from 4.30pm to 8pm this evening.

According to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service 3,000 donations are needed per week

Donors must be 18+and photo ID such as a passport or driver's licence may be required.

For more information on how to donate visit www.giveblood.ie