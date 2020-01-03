Society of St. Vincent De Paul receives €5,000 Aldi boost for work in Kildare

The Society of St. Vincent De Paul had a bright start to the New Year, as the charity received €5,000 in vouchers from Aldi Ireland this week to assist in the invaluable work they do in the Kildare community.

The Society of St. Vincent De Paul were one of two charities nationwide, chosen by Aldi staff, to be presented with €5,000 in Aldi vouchers, with staff from Aldi’s Naas Region voting for the support service.

Staff in Aldi’s remaining stores in the Mitchelstown region voted for Pieta House Cork to receive their €5,000 bursary.

Speaking at today’s photocall, Ken Gore, Aldi East Wall Store Assistant said: “We are truly delighted to offer The Society of St. Vincent De Paul this bonus bursary of €5,000 in Aldi vouchers as part of the Community Grants programme. They do fantastic work for the community, providing a necessary service to some of Kildare’s most in-need.

"Aldi has a strong commitment to Kildare, with eight stores in the county, and of course our Regional Distribution Centre, located in Naas. Through the Community Grants Programme, we have helped a wide range of charities in Kildare over the past number of years, and no doubt this bonus bursary is a welcome boost to The Society of St. Vincent De Paul’s services.”

Aldi’s Community Grants Programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Since its inception in 2016, the programme has helped over 340 local charities and community groups across the country.

By the end of 2019, a total fund of €284,500 will have been donated through the Aldi Community Grants programme to worthy causes throughout the nation.

Pictured are Nichola Mullen, Head of Fundraising, The Society of St Vincent De Paul with Ken Gore, Aldi East Wall Store Assistant at the Naas Aldi RDC receiving a €5,000 bursary as part of the Aldi Community Giveaway.