Gardai in Dublin appeal for help to locate teen missing since New Year's Eve

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Jacinta Hand, 17 years-old, who is missing from Seville Place, Co.Dublin.



She is described as being approximately 5'6", of medium build, blonde hair with brown streaks and blue eyes. Jacinta was last seen in Navan on Tuesday 31st December 2019.



Jacinta is known to frequent Dublin City Centre, Blanchardstown and Navan areas.



Anyone with information on Jacinta's whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí at Store Street on 01-6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.