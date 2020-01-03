Bright but breezy day forecast for Kildare with frost tonight

Today, Friday, January 3 will see a bright and sunny day in Kildare however there is frost expected over night.

TONIGHT

Tonight will continue dry in most areas with a mix of cloud and clear spells. The cloud will be a little thicker further north and west, with perhaps the odd spot of drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees generally, but temperatures will dip to 0 degrees under clear skies in southern areas, with patchy frost occurring. Southwest breezes will be light to moderate.