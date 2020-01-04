Magnificent 4-bed home close to the Curragh for €450,000

This spacious 4-bedroom detached home close to the famous Curragh offers peace and tranquillity as well as a sunroom and large garden for an asking price of €450,000.

‘Ballysax Little’, The Curragh, Co Kildare, is a beautiful 4-bedroom detached dormer bungalow set on pristine manicured gardens on the periphery of The Curragh Plains.

Inside accommodation comprises of entrance hall, elegant sitting room, open plan kitchen/dining/living room, utility room, a bright feature sunroom, four large bedrooms with master en-suite, shower room & main family bathroom.

Outside the property boasts large front and rear gardens, feature patio area, large detached garage, dual heating system, double glaze windows and much more.

Ballysax is in close proximity to Newbridge, Naas and Kilcullen and it is a small country village with ample amenities including a convenience store and very well regarded primary school.

With Motorway links to the M9 at Kilcullen and the M7 at Newbridge & Naas, it is a convenient location from which to commute. This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a quality private home on extensive grounds that offers idyllic country living.

Early viewing is recommended and for more information contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers Newbridge on 045 449 688 and check out more images at www.daft.ie