WEATHER ALERT: Met Éireann issues wind warning for Kildare

Met Eireann has confirmed that a status yellow wind warning is currently in place in Kildare for the next few hours.

The wind warning also applies to Dublin and Wicklow and will see southerly winds hit mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of up to 90km/h for a time on Monday morning.

The forecaster issued the warning at 8am this morning and it will remain in place until 11am.

Kildare will also be hit by a "band of heavy rain" on Monday. The rain will clear eastwards into the Irish Sea by lunchtime however, with sunny spells and scattered showers following from the west.

The strong and gusty southerly winds will veer southwest by the afternoon with maximum temperatures staying at 10C.

Dry and chilly early in the night with minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees occurring before midnight. However, cloud will quickly thicken and patchy rain or drizzle will begin to move in later accompanied by freshening southerly winds. Temperatures will rise overnight with values ranging 7 to 10 degrees by dawn on Tuesday.

Tomorrow Tuesday will be a windy day with scattered outbreaks of rain accompanied by strong southwesterly winds. Occasional bright or sunny spells will occur. Exceptionally mild with highest afternoon temperatures ranging 12 to 14 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Changeable with wet and windy weather at times.

Tuesday night: Patchy rain will clear eastwards on Tuesday night and the strong southwest breeze will begin to ease. Skies will clear later on and minimum temperatures will dip to between 2 and 5 degrees.

Wednesday, January 8: A cold and mostly dry start on Wednesday with some bright spells developing. There is the threat of a spell of rain moving in across southern counties during the day but this remains uncertain. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Thursday, January 9: Current indications suggest an area of low pressure will move close to Ireland on Thursday bringing some rain and the risk of strong winds. A chilly day is forecast with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Friday, January 10: A transient ridge of high pressure looks set to lie over Ireland for Friday bringing mostly dry weather conditions and light or moderate breezes. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. Southerly breezes will freshen overnight and rain is expected to move in to affect western coastal counties.

Weekend: The weekend is expected to be unsettled with spells of rain and the risk of very strong winds.