Glitz and glamour as celebs take to the dancefloor on Dancing with the Stars at the weekend

The fourth series of Dancing with the Stars Ireland kicked off with a glittery bang on Sunday night with Kildare’s Brian Dowling impressing the judges.

The ballroom show got rolling with a homage to dance through the decades, with hosts Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky looking as stylish as ever as they returned with judges Loraine Barry, Brian Redmond and Julian Benson.

As is customary, week one kicked off with the boys showing off their dance moves with the girls to strut their stuff next week before the first elimination of the show in week three.

Kilkenny hurler Aidan Fogarty and his partner Emily Barker kicked off proceedings with a spectacular jive to Tiger Feet by New Hope Club, scoring a total of 18 points from the judges. Next up was Olympic boxing gold medalist Michael Carruth and his partner Karen Byrne with an American Smooth to I'm Shipping Up To Boston by Dropkick Murphys, earning 12 points.

Fair City star Ryan Andrews served up a show-stopping Cha Cha Cha with dance partner Guilia Gotta to If I Can't Have You. The duo greatly impressed the judges with their excellent syncopation and rhythm, earning 21 points and putting them top of the leaderboard.

Taking a break from the competitive element of the show, the female celebrities took to the dancefloor for an impressive and colourful group dance to California Gurls by Katy Perry.

Viral singing star Fr Ray Kelly and his partner Kylee Vincent were next to show off their dancing skills with a Foxtrot to A Spirit in the Sky, but there was disappoint when they earned a measly score of 8.

Last but certainly not least, Rathangan native Brian Dowling brought great energy to his performance with new pro dancer Laura Nolan. The duo performed a sassy, well-coordinated Salsa to Lizzo’s Juice, delighting the audience and the judges.

During rehearsals, Brian promised to "give it 150%" to his performance and he didn't disappoint, with Laura choosing the Salsa because she felt it “really suits Brian’s personality.” The judges praised the duo’s efforts, with judge Julian Benson describing the performance as a ‘sassy Salsa.’

Julian enthused of his effort: "You're a born entertainer. A bit more hip action and soften it up, I want you to feel it. You've got potential, keep it going. Practice makes perfect!"



Brian Redmond commented that he would like to see “a bit more drive from the feet and legs” but praised the good start.

Loraine Barry added: "You've got it, but you've got to let it go into the body, it's got to come out in the feet and the legs. But there is something special about you, I think we're going to see it in the next few weeks." They scored a total of 16.

Viewers also got to see the return of reigning champs Mairéad Ronan and John Nolan who performed their beautiful Vienesse Waltz to You Are The Reason by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis from last year’s semi-final.

The night ended on a high note as the pro-dancers took to trampolines to perform an energetic Charleston to The Bounce.

Next week the pressure will be on the girls to wow the judges and the viewers at home and Dancing with the Stars continues next Sunday, 12 January at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.