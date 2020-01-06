New Year's project? Fixer-upper bungalow in Athy up for auction for guide price of €90k

This unique detached property in Athy is up for sale by public auction on January 30 at 12 via an online auction with a guide price of €90,000.

EA Brophy Farrell are pleased to present 262 Foxhill, Athy, Co Kildare. In need of a complete refurbishment and set on c. 1.16 acres of good sized gardens to the front and back complete with a lovely archway to the front, this property offers lots of potential and is located close to a host of local amenities.

This property will appeal to an ambitious developer seeking a challenge, and with some TLC and patience it could become a dream home and given its scope it could be potentially further developed or expanded if desired and subject to planning permission.

Viewing by appointment.

