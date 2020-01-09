Drugs, quad bikes, cash seized in Newbridge raid

Gardai seized cocaine worth €1,260, cash amounting to €8,350, eight quad bikes and a horse transporter in a search operation in Newbridge, Co Kildare, last Tuesday, January 7.

According to the Kildare Garda District, the planned operation took place at a dwelling and outbuildings on the outskirts of Newbridge town.

During the search, gardaí also discovered a modified drinks bottle which could be used to hide drugs or cash.

One of the quad bikes seized in the raid

According to gardaí, one man was arrested at the scene and he has since been released. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.