Registration deadline approaches for US Student Exchange Programme

The Kildare-Lexington Student Exchange Programme 2020 exchange is now approaching its registration deadline for Monday 13 January for students who wish to experience family life in the United Stated this Summer 2020.

The exchange will take place in June and July 2020 for 7-10 days. Kildare students will have the chance to experience family life in the United States and enjoy a great holiday in beautiful Lexington, Kentucky. Adult chaperones will accompany the group.

It is for Kildare secondary school students who are over 16 on 1st June 2020 and have the consent of their parent(s)/guardian(s) to participate.

Every year, Kildare County Council Twinning Committee organises a Summer Student Exchange with Lexington, Kentucky.

Ten students from Kildare County are twinned with ten Kentuckian students of similar interests. They can contact each other by social media in advance to prepare for staying in each other’s homes in the USA and Kildare this summer.

The return trip takes place shortly after the Kildare sudents come home. Families will welcome a Lexington student into their home and include them in family life. Some organised activities will be arranged.

The exchange is supported financially by Kildare County Council. The County Twinning Committee organises a programme of activity for the visitors and their local hosts while they are in Kildare.

In addition to the financial support from Kildare County Council there will be a fee payable by each student of €750.

The trip is subsidised by Kildare County Council to keep student costs at this level.

If you are 16+ perhaps in Transition Year and this sounds, to you, like an exciting opportunity to make new friends, broaden your horizon and make summer 2020 the most memorable ever!

Register your interest and obtain an application form by emailing kildarestudentexchange@kildarecoco.ie or calling Ciara on 045 980660 before Monday 13 January 2020.