Local TD calls for improvements for Clane/Straffan bus service

Local Fianna Fail TD, Frank O’Rourke, has made representations to have the bus service serving Clane and Straffan commuters improved.

“The Bus Service, Route 120, needs to immediately increase its capacity. Recently, commuters have been left at Bus Stops as the Buses are full. This is really unacceptable. I have repeatedly called for increased capacity on this 120 bus route,"said Deputy O'Rourke.

"Recently the service is unacceptable due to lack of additional capacity and we need to improve this service immediately. We must improve this service. The numbers of commuters are growing using this service from Clane and Straffan and we need to improve it,"he added.

Deputy O'Rourke is also calling for a link bus between Straffan, Maynooth and Celbridge.