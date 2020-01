Warning issued on 'dangerous' unauthorised herbal sleep aid products on sale in Ireland

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) is advising the public that U-Dream Full Night and U-Dream Lite, marketed as herbal sleep aid products, have been found to contain an undeclared substance that is similar to zopiclone, a prescription only medicine.

It is known that zopiclone can cause drowsiness, dizziness and abnormal sleep behaviours.

In a statement on the HPRA's website, they said: "U-Dream Full Night and U-Dream Lite could cause adverse reactions, including if stopped abruptly."

They added: "Anyone taking either of these products is also advised not to drive, operate machinery or perform other activities requiring mental alertness until they have safely stopped taking this product following consultation with their doctor.

For those who have purchased either of the products, it is advised that they return it to the store from which it was purchased, or, in the case of an online purchase, contact the website."

These products are not authorised for sale in Ireland, however, the HPRA has become aware that packs have been sold to consumers in Ireland from retail outlets, including health stores.

The HPRA said that "the testing of these products was carried out in Canada and the United States and the products have been recalled from those markets."

They added that an investigation is ongoing.

If you have experienced an adverse reaction as a result of taking either of these products, a report can be made to the HPRA. Contact details and online and downloadable report forms are available at www.hpra.ie.

Any other information on the availability of the product in Ireland should be reported to the HPRA on 01 676 4971 or reportacase@hpra.ie