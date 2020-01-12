Substantial neo-Georgian period home near Rathangan on 2 acres for €525,000

This unique, neo-Georgian 4-bedroom period house close to Rathangan offers plenty of spacious accommodation for an asking price of €525,000.

‘Aisling’s Meadow’, Mount Prospect, Rathangan, Co Kildare, was built in 2001 and boasts generous accommodation both inside and outside.

Inside the property consists of 4 good sized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (including en suite), a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, a spacious kitchen/dining area, a utility room, a cloak room, and there is also a bright sunroom and a family room.

It also has underfloor heating for the rooms, Marvin windows and a host of high-quality fixtures and fittings.

Outside the house rests on a generous 2 acres of private land on green lawns with a double detached garage, as well as planning permission for stables and a tack room to suit those with horses.

Located in a desired residential townland between Rathangan and Kildare town, Aisling’s Meadow is close to plenty of local amenities whilst enjoying peace and tranquillity.

Early viewing is highly advised and for more information contact Sherry FitzGerald McDermott on 045 531 423 and check out more images at www.daft.ie





