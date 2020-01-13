Kildare winners from BT Young Scientist 2020 at the weekend

Kildare students swept the board at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition awards ceremony which was held in the RDS last weekend, taking home four awards.

For their project converting text into Braille, Patrician Secondary School students Ruairi Mullally and Justin Cunningham won 1st in the Technology Intermediate Group Category, receiving a special award from National Council for Special Education (NCSE).

“Only 10% of people can read Braille but almost all of those that can have good job prospects, so we wanted to help improve the reading of those who are visually impaired,” explained Ruairi.

“The wires is connected to this laptop and it converts the text into Braille form, making it easier to surf the web,”added Justin. They were assisted by their teacher Mr Colin Doheny.

Amelia Read from Coláiste Naomh Mhuire in Naas came third in the Biological and Ecological Junior Individual category for her project ‘Is our environment DYEing?’which looked at the effect of pigments and dyes on the local environment. Amelia looked into pigments and dyes to see if it's better to source them locally or to use synthetic ones or to buy ones from foreign countries.

"It took me two or three months to gather all the research. My findings were that synthetic dyes were the best, the environment and the cost and where they come from, and local dyes were the worst overall the colours in the dyes just completely washed out," she explained. Amelia was assisted in her project by her teacher Ms Nadine Hennessy.

Pictured: Amelia Read (right) from Coláiste Naomh Mhuire won 3rd Biological and Ecological Junior Individual category for her project ‘Is our environment DYEing?. Photo Fennell Photography.

Meanwhile, for their project on Microplastics Coláiste Naomh Mhuire pupils Grace Moloney, Eimear Freeley and Aisling Hughes won an award under the Highly Commended category. They were guided in their research by teacher Ms Naoise Gallagher.

Naas Community College students Mutiat Adebayo, Sarah Shanfrezan and Qistina Syazulifah's project 'Makeup cost and makeup quality' looked at the correlation between the cost of cosmetics and their quality, focusing on a wide range of brands and the chemicals they contain.

The girls were assisted by their teacher Ms Michaela Pierre.

“Our question in the beginning was should we buy make-up for it to be safer and better for us, so that’s what we investigated. We examined four make-up brands from Dealz, Penneys, Benefit and Rimmel to compare the cost with the quality of the make-up. Most girls our age wear make-up and we wanted to see the effects of the chemicals in the make-up on skin, we particularly looked at bronzer,” said Mutiat.

For their project, the girls won an award under the Highly Commended category at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.