This week's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

On The Late Late Show this Friday night, Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin will join Ryan to thank the Irish public for their continued support following the devastating death of their daughter Nóra during their family holiday in Malaysia last August.

Following the news that Malaysian authorities have decided to close the case into the death of the 15-year-old, Meabh and Sebastian will explain why they are now looking for the assistance of the Irish public.

A former Ireland captain who has swapped his football boots for virtual ones, and is making waves as one of the best FIFA videogame players in the world, will be joining Ryan for a chat.

Billionaire businessman Alan Sugar won't be mincing his words when it comes to his feelings on Jeremy Corbyn, and will discuss the calibre of aspiring Irish entrepreneurs he's on the lookout for ahead of the next series of The Apprentice.

Pete Best, former drummer for The Beatles, will be in studio to discuss his early days as part of the group that went on to be the biggest band in the world, and his subsequent career as a musician, having made way for Ringo Starr in 1962.

When she appeared on The Late Late Show two weeks ago, Kathleen Keyes appealed to people all over Ireland to sign up for organ donation. Every year, an average of 80 grieving families make the decision to donate their loved one's organs in the hope that they can help someone in dire need. On this Friday's show, we will meet some of the people who have benefited from the courageous decision to donate.

Limerick's Hermitage Green will also be among the musical performances.

All of this, and more, on The Late Late Show, tonight Friday, January 17 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.