Two teams from CBS Naas to represent Kildare in the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge Grand Final

Two teams from CBS Naas in Kildare emerged victorious from the Carlow and Kildare regional final in the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge, held in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow on Tuesday, January 14.

A total of 200 students from 50 school teams across both counties took part in the final, comprising eight rounds of money-related questions and puzzles.

The two CBS Naas teams guaranteed their place in the Money Smarts Grand Final next April, and now have the chance to claim the top prize of €25,000 for the school. The Carlow and Kildare final was the tenth regional contest to take place in the challenge, with Bank of Ireland Youth Ambassador James Patrice on hosting duties.

The Money Smarts Challenge is designed in conjunction with business studies teachers and Financial Wellbeing experts, and is part of Bank of Ireland’s five-year Financial Wellbeing Programme.

The aim of Money Smarts is to increase financial awareness among teenagers, presenting core elements of financial wellbeing like spending, saving, earning, credit and debt through interactive content and real life scenarios.

Rory Carty, Head of Youth Banking, Bank of Ireland, commented: “It was fantastic to see such a strong turnout of Carlow and Kildare schools at the Money Smarts Challenge in the Seven Oaks Hotel. It’s not always easy to get teenagers engaged about money management and financial literacy, but Bank of Ireland’s new secondary school competition puts students to the test and offers a fantastic prize of €25,000 to the winning school. Congratulations to the two teams from CBS Naas on their qualification from the regional final, we look forward to the welcoming them to Citywest for the Grand Final in April.”

There are 18 Money Smarts regional finals taking place between November 2019 and February 2020. Secondary schools from across Ireland can enter up to three teams, and school principals and teachers can find out more about the competition and how to register by visiting boi.com/moneysmarts.

Early registration is advised as places are limited.