BREAKING: Boy B given April date to appeal conviction for murdering “vulnerable” schoolgirl Ana Kriégel

One of the teenage boys found guilty of murdering schoolgirl, Ana Kriégel, will seek to have his conviction overturned on April 24.

The 15-year-old, referred to in court as Boy B, was unanimously found guilty of murdering the "lonely and vulnerable" schoolgirl last June and was sentenced to 15 years detention, to be reviewed after eight years.

Boy A and Boy B, whose identities cannot be published as they are children, were just 13-years-old when they murdered 14-year-old Ana in May 2018.

Boy B lured Ana from her home, knowing that his friend was waiting to attack her in a derelict house in St Catherine’s Park in Lucan. He gave several different versions of events to gardaí, but eventually admitted seeing Boy A attacking Ana.

Now aged 15, they were unanimously found guilty of murdering Ana by a Central Criminal Court jury last June. Boy A was also convicted of Ana's aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence.

Boy A was sentenced to life imprisonment with a review after 12 years, and eight years imprisonment for aggravated sexual assault. No appeal has been lodged on his behalf.

Boy B is seeking to appeal against his conviction only, meaning no appeal is being sought against the severity of his sentence.

During case management proceedings in the Court of Appeal today, Friday, January 17, April 24 was fixed as an early hearing date for Boy B’s conviction appeal.