New maisonettes in Derrinturn are refused by Council

Plans for new homes including maisonettes have been turned down by the Council.

A maisonette is a set of rooms for living in, typically on two storeys of a larger building and having a separate entrance.

A total of 10 dwellings were planned for Derrinturn including four semi-detached one-bedroom ground floor maisonettes with own door access.

Also in the designs was four semi-detached one-bedroom first floor maisonettes with own door access at ground level.

Two semi-detached two-bedroom two-storey houses were also planned.

The proposed development was planned for Oakwood Park in Derrinturn.

The applicants can modify their plans and resubmit the application or appeal the refusal decision to An Bord Pleanála.