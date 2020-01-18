Local singer Amy Rowlett and dad to appear on 'Réalta agus Gaolta' tomorrow night

Local singer Amy Rowlett is set to appear with her dad Adrian on popular TG4 talent show 'Réalta agus Gaolta' this Sunday, 19 January at 8.30pm.

Amy Rowlett, 21, is living in Old Leighlin in Carlow and she also has strong Kildare links, having previously attended the Holy Family Secondary School in Newbridge. Amy is currently a 4th year music student at BIMM in Dublin

Last year Amy made her television debut when she reached the blind audition stage of the Voice UK last year and performed for Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Will.I.am.

In recent months she raised thousands of euros for the Dublin Simon Community with her original song 'After Life’ which is about homelessness.

Talented Amy and her father Adrian are teaming up to perform on the family-friendly talent show this Sunday on TG4 at 8.30pm, so make sure you tune in!