Footpath upgrade works begin in Co Kildare this week

Kildare County Council has confirmed that footpath upgrade works will take place at The Gables, Kill, Co. Kildare from this week.

The works begin on Monday 20th January to Friday 31st January 2020. Working hours each day will be 8.00am to 5.00pm, daily.

A traffic management system will be in operation, with priority give and take.

Kildare County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.