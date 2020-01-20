Sharp frost this morning and sunny spells later for Co Kildare today

This morning will be cold across Co Kildare with frost, ice and some fog patches.

These will clear during the morning and it will be dry with good sunny spells later. There'll be a bit more cloud in the north. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees with mostly light southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

According to forecasters from Met Eireann, tonight will be cold and dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with a sharp frost. Some patches of mist or fog also.

TOMORROW - TUESDAY 21ST JANUARY

Tuesday will mostly cloudy. The best of any sunny spells will be in the south. Some patchy drizzle will develop over the northern half of the province. Amounts will be very small. Highest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with patches of light rain or drizzle along with mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees, coldest in the south where there may be a few clear intervals.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Some patchy drizzle and mist may develop in places. There'll be a few brighter intervals also. A bit milder than previous days with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees and light northwest breezes. Wednesday night will continue mostly cloudy with some mist, drizzle and fog with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

Thursday will be mainly dry and mostly cloudy. A little patchy drizzle and mist may develop. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with mostly light southwest breezes, but fresher near northwestern coasts. On Thursday night, rain or drizzle will develop in the northwest and mover down over Connacht and Ulster.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with mostly light south to southwest breezes.