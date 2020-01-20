Over 146,000 Kildare people entitled to vote on February 8

OVER a thousand voters could possibly be signed up to vote in the February 8 general election in the weeks running up to the final date for submission to the register, if figures from the run in to 2016 general election are repeated.

Early in February 2016, just weeks before the general election of that year, the indication was that the number of people registered to vote in the general election in Kildare North later that month was 76,835.

But the last minute rush to get voters on the register resulted in a final total electorate of 77,609, an extra 774 voters.

For Kildare South, the early indication was 58,673, but when the official figures for the election date came out the number was 59,162, an increase of just under one per cent (0.83) or 489.

Everyone who wants to be on the register should check (see details below), even those who have always received their polling cards.

Kildare County Council said last Friday that the Kildare North electorate (those registered to vote) was 78,573 for Kildare North, 1.2% up on the 2016 figure.

There were 67,439 people registered to vote in Kildare South, up 14% on the 2016 figure. Overall, an extra 6.8% people are entitled to vote.

Between the two constituencies, there were 146,012 on the Register, up by half of one per cent, compared to 145,217 who were on it for the referendum on May 24 last, when the turnout in Kildare was 47%.

The referendum was held to pass a law to reduce the separation period for couples that wish to divorce.

There was a 63% turnout in Kildare North in the 2016 general election and a 62% turnout in Kildare South.

If you are already on the live Register of Electors you are entitled to vote. In addition, if you are on the Supplementary Register you may vote too.

To check the Live Register you can do so online at https://www.checktheregister.ie/ or email register@kildarecoco.ie or phone: 045 980 201

You cannot check the Supplementary Register online. You must email or call the Council at register@kildarecoco.ie or phone: 045 980 201.

The closing date for the receipt of applications for the Supplement to the Register of Electors is this Wednesday, January 22.

To be registered to vote at this election, you must be an Irish or British citizen, be ordinarily resident in the State and be 18 years or over on polling day.