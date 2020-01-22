Kildare swimmer Aoife brings home 8 medals at national competition at the weekend

It was a triumphant weekend for Kildare swimmer Aoife Doran as she won 8 gold medals with Leinster Swimming at the Leinster long course qualifying gala in the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.

Talented Aoife is from Broadford in Co Kildare and she is a 1st year pupil at Maynooth Post Primary school. She also holds a number of records with the Aer Lingus Swim Club, whom she joined at a young age, as well as Leinster Swimming.

Aoife is also currently the all-Ireland 1500 metres indoor champion, and she made history as the first Kildare girl to have qualified for the prestigious McCullagh International in May, scooping four gold medals in five events.

Speaking to KildareNow this week, Aoife's proud father David Doran said: "Aoife had an extraordinary weekend at the Leinster long course qualifying gala in the NAC Friday, Saturday and sunday. She competed in 8 events overall and won gold in all 8."

It would appear that this Kildare girl dominates Leinster female swimming at her age level and is certainly one to watch out for in the next few months!