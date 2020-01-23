We want your old photos! Send us your old Kildare pics for our Snapshots competition

We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen? Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age?

Well, it’s time to dig them out and show them some love.

We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.

It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap — we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!

Ballyteague and Kildare footballer Paddy Swords shows his skills at Tug O War at a field day in the early 80s. Picture: Dessie Boland

Send us your photos

We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us.

We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions. In addition to running your images on KildareNow.com and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in the Leinster Leader.

Poll

We will run a poll every week on KildareNow.com and our weekly online readers can vote for their favourite image of the week.

Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.

The overall winner as voted by the public will win the fantastic prize.