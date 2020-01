Gardai are seeking the whereabouts of a Mercedes hatchback which was taken from a home in Maynooth last Sunday, January 19.

The incident happened in the Meadowbrook estate between 4.30am and 10am on Sunday.

The Mercedes hatchback has a registration number of132 D 16265.

Gardaí are appealing to people to keep an eye out for the vehicle in car parks in their area.