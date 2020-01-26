Appeal to find car stolen in Prosperous

A Mercedes car was taken from outside a home in Emerson Court in Prosperous in the early hours of Thursday last.

The A Class 132 D 8520 was taken at around 4.20am on that date. It is understood that damage was caused to a rear patio door.

The owner has appealed for information on the whereabouts of the vehicle. He said: "All we know is that this car headed through Straffan onto the N7."

It's believed that two men broke into the owner's home and took the car's keys.

Some personal items were later found on the L5401 local road from Clane to Straffan where the vehicle travelled between 4.20am and 5am.