Superb 4-bed family home in Newbridge on the market for €359,000

This spacious 4-bedroom detached home in Newbridge will ideally suit a family as it includes a sunroom and landscaped gardens for an asking price of €359,000.

'No.2 The Avenue Walshestown Park', Newbridge, Co Kildare, extends to c.1750sqft offering spacious living accommodation to any potential purchaser. It comes in excellent condition and has been well maintained and tastefully decorated throughout by its current owners.

Inside the spacious accommodation comprises of 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (including en suite), an entrance hallway, a kitchen/dining, utility, guest wc, sitting room, and a bright sun room.

Outside the property includes landscaped, mature gardens and a decking area to the rear of the property.

Walshestown Park is located just off the Athgarvan Road on the outskirts of Newbridge town. An array of amenities can be found in the town. These include schools, shops, bars, restaurants, leading supermarket chains, cinema, Whitewater Shopping Centre and much more.

There is a train station and a fantastic bus service while access to the motorway is only a stones throw making this an ideal choice for any commuter.

Early viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact Kelly Hudson Properties on 086 199 0010 and more images at www.daft.ie