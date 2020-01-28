Local support for Kildare celebs on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Kildare celebrities Brian Dowling and Sinéad O’Carroll once again impressed the three judges on ‘Dancing with the Stars’, with local supporters cheering them on as they took to the dancefloor on Sunday.

The show kicked off with Rathangan native Brian Dowling and his professional dance partner Laura Nolan dancing the Charleston to Fat Sam's Grand Slam from Bugsy Malone.

Their routine was fun and energetic, leaving the three judges impressed. Loraine Barry said: "I thought the storyline was superb and you played it to perfection." Julian Benson described the routine as ‘fun, cheeky and entertaining’ and Brian Redmond told former Big Brother winner Brian that it was his ‘best performance to date’ on the show.

Brian and Laura received a solid score of 18 points from the judges.

Brian Dowling and dance partner Laura Nolan took inspiration from the acclaimed movie 'Bugsy Malone'.

Next up was Glenda Gilson and Robert Rowiński who danced Contemporary Ballroom to My Heart Will Go On from Titanic, earning 18 points from the judges, but they unfortunately didn’t secure the public’s vote and later became the second act to be eliminated from the competition.

Meanwhile, B*Witched star Sinéad O'Carroll and Ryan McShane danced the Quickstep to Get Happy from the movie Judy.

Sinéad O’Carroll and dance partner Ryan McShane were inspired by the new movie 'Judy'

Julian hailed the "fantastic choreography" and "lovely syncopation" in their performance.

Brian said it was "very, very good" performance. He drew attention to gapping in the second half of the dance but added that for once he was happy overall with the duo’s performance, while Loraine Barry said the entire performance "screamed Broadway".

Sinéad and Ryan scored 24 points from the judges for their performance. Sinéad was also delighted to meet with her former B*Witched bandmate Edele Lynch, who flew in from the UK to support her. Edele said, “Sinéad is not just a Pop Star she is a classic ballroom dancer and lady and channeled her Hollywood glam in her performance.”

Sinéad O’Carroll and her former B*Witched band mate Edele Lynch who flew over from the UK to cheer her on over the weekend

Meanwhile, 2FM presenter Lottie Ryan and her professional dance partner Pasquale La Rocca and Fair City star Ryan Andrews and dance partner Giulia Dotta shared the top spot on the leaderboard with 28 points each.

Next week will see the remaining celebs dance to their ‘most memorable year.’ Dancing with the Stars continues next Sunday on RTÉ One at 6.30pm.